Taika Waititi has some choice words for "nerds" who thought he'd "ruin" Thor: "You don't know what you want until I give it to you"

Taika Waititi has some words for the Marvel nerds who said he would ruin the Thor franchise.

"That really propelled me into the nerdosphere, if you will," Waititi told Entertainment Weekly, explaining what happened when he first signed on to direct Thor: Ragnarok. "I was living a really lovely, peaceful life, and as soon as I did this, well boy, did the nerds come for me. They said, 'This guy's gonna ruin this. He's gonna ruin Thor!'"

The filmmaker helmed Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, which grossed $865 million against a $180 million budget, and went on to make its sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022, which became the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2022. Despite being financially successful, both films were met with mixed reviews from critics and Marvel fans alike. Thor 5 is most likely on the way, but Waititi won't be involved.

"It's like, 'What, you mean again? And they were like, 'He's gonna ruin this for everyone, Thor's so cool!' And I said to them on Twitter - before I left Twitter - I said, 'You don't know what you want until I give it to you.'"

Waititi's next project is a dystopian science fiction titled Klara and the Sun, which stars Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams, Natasha Lyonne, Simon Baker, Harry Greenwood, and Steve Buscemi. He's also writing a new Star Wars movie, and is set to the previously announced Akira movie.

