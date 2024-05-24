Ryan Reynolds confirms another Deadpool 3 cameo and fans are already thinking they are a TVA agent

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that his Wrexham co-chair Rob McElhenney will be making a cameo in the upcoming Deadpool 3. The Wade Wilson star teased his appearance in a new episode of their Disney Plus show Welcome to Wrexham.

"Because of my busy schedule, I had to invite my co-chair, Rob McElhenney, to the set of Deadpool in London to discuss all things that are Wrexham," Reynolds said on the latest episode of the show, which aired on May 23. "And, yes, I did have to promise him a role in the upcoming Deadpool film."

The rest of the sequence is mostly blurred out as Reynolds adds, "For confidentiality reasons, no one can see or hear any of this stuff" before we see him giving him a hug in costume. "There’s blood all over me," Reynolds says, making it sound like a typical day on the Deadpool & Wolverine set. Director Shawn Levy can be seen in the background too.

(Image credit: Disney+)

"Now, I can’t necessarily tell you which character Rob plays in Deadpool for fear of being shot down by the Marvel drone that follows me and my kids around," Reynolds then adds as McElhenney hides his costume under a DryRobe. He does give us some options from the trailer though, including a TVA agent – and we’ve got to admit this feels like the most likely guess.

Marvel fans agree too, with plenty speculating about the news on Twitter. "He’s playing a TVA agent," wrote one, while another speculated: "Rob (as a TVA agent) is gonna ask Deadpool, 'What soccer team do you support' and he's gonna turn to the camera, wink, and say Wrexham."

Plenty of cameos have been teased already for Deadpool 3, and we even have had a look at some of them in the trailers so far. However, director Levy has promised that it won’t be a mindless cameo fest for any fans concerned.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in UK cinemas on July 25 and US cinemas on July 26.