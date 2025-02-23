Paul Rudd reveals his top two MCU movies and his choices prove that he's a man of taste

Marvel movies are like ants. They've embedded themselves in popular culture and show no signs of leaving anytime soon. However, for the MCU's size-shifting superhero Ant-Man, also known as Paul Rudd, there are a few standout favorites on his list that tower above the rest.

In an interview with D23 , Rudd was asked which movies he personally considers the best in the Marvel franchise, and he made it clear that these weren't just two random choices. “I’ve really enjoyed all the Marvel movies – and I’m not just saying that because Kevin Feige has my phone number. I really do!” explained Rudd, who joined the franchise in 2015 with the first Ant-Man movie and went on to play a crucial role in saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame. For the actor behind Scott Lang, his ultimate combo consists of big laughs and incredible action sequences. “But I gotta say Thor: Ragnarok and Captain America: The Winter Soldier are two of my favorites.”

It's interesting that Rudd chose the predecessor to the other Captain America movie that he starred in and was an awesome addition to. He made for a big surprise signing to Team Cap and an even bigger one during that now-iconic airport brawl. The only question is, after joining the fight in Avengers: Endgame, will Earth's Mightiest Hero team include Earth's Mightiest Insect controller for the next two enormous films that are coming up?

Currently, we don't know the confirmed cast list for either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars , which are scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, and May 7, 2027, respectively. Given the seriousness of the situation that will see Robert Downey Jr. return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the Avengers will likely need all the help they can get. To get an idea of which other potential members might join the fight, check out our guide to every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show here.