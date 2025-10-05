MCU star Elizabeth Olsen is aware of superhero fatigue, and argues that "these movies aren't for critics, these movies are for fans"

The star of WandaVision and the terrifying foe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Elizabeth Olsen, has acknowledged that while superhero fatigue might be a thing, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is fueled by the love of fans that will always draw them back.

While attending the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival’s “A Conversation With...” (via People), Olsen assured that she still has a lot of fondness for Wanda Maximoff and would happily return to that character to bring some of Scarlet Witch's most incredible stories to life on screen.

"It is something that I love, and it's something I always want to return to," she revealed, having recently applied her vocal talents to the animated series, Marvel Zombies, even if she can't remember anything about it. "I think the thing that's been so special about the last five years is I've gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would. There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I'd love to do that I think fans also want to."

There's no denying, however, that the MCU has had more lows than highs since WandaVision, critically. Olsen, however, doesn't see that as an issue, particularly when it comes to her character. "I mean, these movies aren't for critics, these movies are for fans," she argued. "It's really fruitful, and the stories have only gotten better for me, my character. I really enjoyed it."

Olsen also made the comparison to stars having lengthy runs on shows being no different from the MCU.

"Some people have ongoing television series that they get to return to. Very few, I feel like, get to be a part of franchises that, I know we might culturally get a little bit exhausted by, but there is something about them that becomes very familial," she explained. "There's nothing else really like it, and I don't know that I'll have again unless it's for an ongoing show. I do like that kind of consistency. It feels good. I mean, job security feels nice — I think we can all agree on that."

When we'll see her back in action has yet to be confirmed, though. After the half, the cast list was announced for Avengers: Doomsday, one name that was absent from it was Olsen's, although perhaps it's best it stays that way. The Russo Brothers' return to the MCU will see the original Avengers, the New Avengers (formerly known as Thunderbolts), and the Fantastic Four crossing paths with the X-Men to battle against Doom, which sounds like a jam-packed event. As a result, it might be safer for one of the most powerful beings in the universe to turn up and add to the chaos. For now, Olsen is content to sit tight and wait until she receives the call. While she does, you can place your bets on where she might turn up by checking out our list of every MCU movie and television show heading our way here.