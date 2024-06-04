Captain America villain actor is confident he will return to the MCU: "I'm still not dead"

Marvel actor Daniel Brühl is confident that we'll see his villain Baron Zemo in the MCU again.

We last saw Zemo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which ended with the mastermind imprisoned on the Raft. Many expected him to pop up as part of the Thunderbolts* lineup, but, strangely, he's not part of the movie's cast.

"It's fine for me, I can wait. [Laughs] I'm a very patient man," Brühl told Screen Rant. "No, I'm not, but it's funny, because in the meantime, I just wrapped on a show that's called The Franchise, where it's actually a satire about the superhero universe, so it was fun to switch sides, so to say. But knowing Marvel, they have a lot of sense of humor, so they will probably find it as funny as I did. And who knows, I mean, I'm still not dead, I'm very confident that I'll be back."

At the moment, Zemo isn't a confirmed part of any Marvel Phase 5 or Marvel Phase 6 project. But, as Brühl says, he's not dead – so there's every chance we will see him again sometime.

Next up for Marvel is Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with the Mouth, and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. It'll see the unlikely duo on a mission to save the Marvel multiverse. After that, Agatha All Along is arriving on Disney Plus. That show is a WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters this July 25 in the UK, and July 26 in the US. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.