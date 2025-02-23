Marvel fans think this Severance star would be perfect for a key MCU villain should he be recast

Fan-casting has been known to work wonders in the past. With audiences so on the money with their picks, studios have actually occasionally done as they're told. Thanks to these selections, Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka, Henry Cavill is The Witcher, and Patrick Stewart is Professor X. Now, fans of Severance have chimed in over the idea of Tramell Tillman making his way from the Apple TV Plus hit sci-fi show into the MCU as a new iteration of Kang the Conqueror.

One fan on Reddit put the idea to the masses, saying, "Tramell Tillman would be the perfect choice if they re-cast Kang for the future." Playing Seth Milchick (aka Mr. Milkshake), the fan argued the case that "He’s so freaking good at being subtly unsettling in Severance. He just nails the role of kind but a little bit too kind that it’s creepy." Others were quick to agree that Tillman would be a good replacement for Jonathan Majors, who was dropped from Marvel after being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in 2023.

Another fan backing the idea of Tillman taking over said, "He definitely has that screen presence that made Majors so good. He can switch from friendly-yet-unnerving to imposing and be both at the same time, whichever he feels like." The idea sparked another fan to see the potential, saying, "I had absolutely no interest to see Kang recast but holy moly, this would be absolutely amazing!!! The only actor I would wanna see replace Majors."

The chances of Kang returning anytime soon in any form are slim, given the redirection and scheduled debut of Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., the new big bad of the MCU. He'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which will hit theaters on May 1, 2026. You can find out why he's one of Marvel's most interesting and enduring characters here.