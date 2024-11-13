Marvel boss Kevin Feige says they used Logan as the blueprint for Iron Man's death in Avengers: Endgame

Kevin Feige is a huge fan of Logan, and especially what Hugh Jackman did with the character in that movie. Speaking on the new Assembled: The Making of Deadpool and Wolverine documentary on Disney Plus, the Marvel boss said it actually became a blueprint for what they did in Avengers: Endgame.

"I had always been very vocal with Hugh that he had one of the best endings of any fictional character ever," Feige explained. "And I told him that is so amazing, what he was able to accomplish in Logan. That's what we were striving for with Robert Downey Jr. in Endgame, is to give this incredible, iconic fictional character an amazing ending."

In Logan, Jackman's Wolverine is killed when he's impaled on a wooden spike from a fallen tree, as he exchanges an emotional final farewell with Laura – X-23. The film's final scene sees her cover his grave with a cross turned onto its side as an X in a poignant ending for the beloved character.

Deadpool and Wolverine of course eviscerates this legacy in a brilliant and brutal way. The movie's opening sees Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson dig up Logan's skeleton and use it as a weapon to kill a bunch of TVA soldiers in some very creative ways.

Speaking on the directors' commentary, Reynolds recently said there is one thing that annoys him about that scene: Wolverine's teeth. They're not adamantium, like the rest of him.

