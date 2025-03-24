Daredevil star Charlie Cox says keeping his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo a secret for two years was a "nightmare"

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has recently reflected on the difficulty of keeping his surprise cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home under wraps.

"When they told me I was going to be in Spiderman: No Way Home, it was a two-year nightmare trying to keep that from everyone," said Cox in the latest issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine. Cox appeared not as his vigilante counterpart Daredevil, but as blind lawyer Matt Murdock towards the start of the 2021 movie, giving legal advice to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and his friend Happy Hogan.

Although the star’s cameo was relatively small, hiding it from those around him was a pretty difficult task for Cox, as he added later in the interview: "I hate when I have to keep a secret." So when this year’s Daredevil spin-off series Daredevil: Born Again first came around, Cox said that his not having to keep it a secret was "probably for the best."

"Sometimes it feels as though things happen out of nowhere," said Cox of Daredevil: Born Again. "Vince and I were like, 'Great! I guess we're going back to work.'" The series, which premiered on Disney Plus earlier this March, sees Cox’s vigilante and Vincent D'Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin come face to face once again in Hell’s Kitchen, where there's a new set of villains on the block.

Cox's No Way Home cameo isn't the only Spidey adventure Daredevil has dipped his toes into as earlier this year we saw Cox as The Man Without Fear in Disney Plus’ animated series Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man. It is not clear what show or movie Cox will pop up in next. But as for the Marvel Phase 5 show, it looks like Cox is free from keeping Daredevil: Born Again season 2 a secret as that has already been confirmed.

Daredevil: Born Again continues to air weekly on Disney Plus – see our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule for exact timings and make sure to read our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review before you tune in. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows heading your way.