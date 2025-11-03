Avengers: Doomsday directors hint at a connection between Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man and Doctor Doom, and tease a bombshell Secret Wars twist

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been coyly dropping hints about what their next big MCU film will be about, and the latest tease, courtesy of a social media post by their production company AGBO Films, seems to show some imagery that, when taken together, may have big implications for the plot of Doomsday and its immediate sequel Avengers: Secret Wars .

The post, seen below (courtesy of ScreenTime) shows two AGBO employees standing back to back, one wearing an Iron Man mask, while the other wears a Doctor Doom mask. The camera pans around them, implying that they could be two sides of the same coin, or perhaps some kind of transition between them. Meanwhile some other details sneak into the background.

Check it out:

Costumes for Doctor Doom, Sue Storm, and Franklin Richards were featured in a new video from the Russo Brothers' production company pic.twitter.com/9LfulWI5SGNovember 3, 2025

The biggest detail that stands out in the video after the masks showcasing Robert Downey Jr.'s previous MCU character and his upcoming one is the inclusion of costumes for Sue Storm, Doctor Doom, and Franklin Richards all standing together. This seems to follow up the post-credits scene from The Fantastic Four: First Steps , where Sue encounters Doom talking to young Franklin.

There's a bigger potential implication in the trio of costumes, however. In 2015's Secret Wars comic event, Doom manages to save the Marvel Multiverse from total destruction by holding together a composite reality known as Battleworld, made up of stitched together remnants of other worlds.

On Battleworld, Doom reigns supreme, and by his side, as his queen, is Sue Storm, with her children Franklin and Valeria Richards as his step-children - a final, unthinkable insult to his hated enemy Reed Richards.

Could the Russo Bros. be hinting at a similar relationship in their film adaptation of Secret Wars, which will borrow heavily from the comic? It might be too soon to tell, but the directors have been building anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday and its follow up Secret Wars with social media posts for a while now, including a tease that seems to confirm the theory that Doomsday will be something of an Avengers Vs. X-Men film .