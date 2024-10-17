Agatha All Along just name-dropped the Avengers, and it proves the MCU's cover-up excuses are still as bad as ever

Agatha All Along episode 6 has revealed the MCU's in-universe 'explanation' for what happened in WandaVision – and it involves the Avengers.

As Joe Locke's Billy digs through his Westview dossier alongside boyfriend Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), the 'official' circumstances around what happened to the "big, red dome thing in the sky" are brought up.

"I thought that turned out to be some Avengers training exercise gone wrong," Eddie says. "You're so adorably trusting," Billy replies.

While it may not be a deliberate callback, Marvel fans on Reddit have pointed out that this excuse has been used before – way back in 2008's Iron Man.

There, Rhodey (then played by Terrence Howard) used the 'training exercise' reasoning behind why one of Tony Stark's first flights as Iron Man ended up with him shooting down an Air Force plane. In the intervening years, it seems that the public will lap up just about anything to keep them from discovering the truth.

Of course, outside the 'big, red dome', there were plenty of WandaVision mysteries to be uncovered in this week's flashback episode.

We now know that the soul of Billy Maximoff ended up in the body of William Kaplan after a car crash. In effect, Joe Locke's teen 'died' and was reborn as Wanda's son – with no memory of his life before the accident.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fate of Evan Peters' Ralph Bohner was also expanded upon. One-man comedy career aside, he's looking decidedly worse for wear, even though he escaped the clutches of his 'wife' Agatha.

Agatha All Along episodes 1-6 are now streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out the Agatha All Along release schedule and our guide to upcoming Marvel movies.