8 years later, Spider-Man fans are praising their favorite Homecoming scene: "Best twist in any Marvel movie"

Eight years after Spider-Man: Homecoming hit the big screen, Marvel fans are sharing the love for their favorite scene in the movie.

The scene in question involves a tense exchange between Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Adrian Toomes, AKA Vulture, (Michael Keaton) when Toomes realizes that Peter is actually Spider-Man – shortly after Peter realizes he's the father of his prom date, Liz (Laura Harrier).

"The tension between Michael Keaton and Tom Holland is so amazing in that scene," wrote one fan on Reddit. "I am glad that they did not break it up with a joke, and I’m also just expressing my appreciation for such a well directed bit."

"Homecoming is fucking awesome," agreed another. "Keaton’s performance and the Iron Man protege dynamic make for a great movie. I still remember the gasp in the theater when Peter opens Liz’s front door and Vulture pops out lol."

"Best twist in any Marvel movie. One of my favourite twists in any movie ever, actually," said someone else.

"A small bit of this scene I absolutely love too is that the traffic light turns green right as Toomes finally figures it out," added another user. "Like a lightbulb going off in his brain. Chef’s kiss."

Peter Parker will return in Spider-Man 4, officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Holland will be joined by Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are back as MJ and Ned. Stranger Things' Sadie Sink and Severance's Tramell Tillman have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in Marvel Phase 6 and beyond.