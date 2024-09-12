What is lurking in Khazad-dum in The Rings of Power season 2, episode 5? What Disa saw explained

In The Rings of Power season 2, episode 5, Disa sees something horrifying in the caverns of Khazad-dûm – but just what's going on?

If the latest episode of the Prime Video show has you scratching your head, we're here to clear it all up for you. Naturally, that means there will be spoilers for The Rings of Power season 2 below, as well as details from J.R.R. Tolkien's writings which could spoil the future of the show.

If you're up to date, though, head to the below to find out what Disa saw in Khazad-dûm, and why it's a bad sign of things to come for the Dwarves.

What does Disa see in Khazad-dûm?

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

When Disa loses her new tuning crystal, she sings out to the rock to attempt to find it. Something terrifying happens in response, though – a monstrous reply comes from the waters, and it's so shocking that Disa flees.

It would seem that King Durin's digging, encouraged by his new ring of power from Annatar, is putting the entire kingdom in danger of waking a hidden creature in the depths of the mountain. But just what is this creature?

Well, it would seem it's none other than the Balrog. This is a terrifying creature that's in hiding down in Khazad-dûm, and it's a servant of Morgoth (AKA, the Dark Lord before Sauron).

In Tolkien's writings, the Balrog was woken up by the Dwarves, and it ultimately destroyed Khazad-dûm, killing Durin VI and his son (we're at Durin III and Durin IV in the show). Now, it would seem that the series might be condensing this timeline a bit, and we'll see King Durin III come to ruin at the hands of the Balrog thanks to his mining efforts. That remains to be seen, however, though it certainly looks that way.

This Balrog wasn't killed until Gandalf went up against it many, many years later – as depicted in Peter Jackson's The Fellowship of the Ring movie.

In short, then, Disa's brief glimpse at this hidden foe could spell doom for Khazad-dûm and all the Dwarves who live inside the kingdom.

