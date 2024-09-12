The Rings of Power showrunner is "happy" for people to hate-watch and make YouTube videos about season 2: "It wouldn’t be a journey through Middle-earth without some trolls along the way"

The Rings of Power season 2 is already proving to be a big hit for Prime Video, earning some significant streaming ratings. However, there is a big slice of the J.R.R. Tolkien fandom who make their less than positive thoughts very clear on the show on social media and YouTube.

But rather than ignoring this part of the community, co-showrunner J.D. Payne has said he’s actually more than happy to have them along on the ride. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Payne, who makes the show with his fellow creator Patrick McKay, had a perfect response.

“The Fellowship had to look to each other, and those who support it, and remember what it’s fighting for,” Payne said. “And when we see that millions of people are watching this and responding so positively to it – that’s who we’re fighting for. And those who watch every episode and [negatively] write about it on social media and make YouTube videos, we’re happy to have you guys, too. It wouldn’t be a journey through Middle-earth without some trolls along the way.”

The statement came in a new report from The Hollywood Reporter about the ratings of season 2. The show hasn’t managed to meet its season 1 figures yet, although Amazon has confirmed that 40 million viewers worldwide have watched some of season 2 in its first 11 days on the platform.

There’s no need for panic stations yet though, as the report goes on to clarify that work on season 3 has been happening for a while. Sources also tell the publication that Amazon is committed to The Rings of Power’s five-season plan.

