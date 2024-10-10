Amazon will continue making Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as long as a "large amount of people" keep watching

Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke says The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will continue as long as it keeps up its 150 million viewer range.

"[That 50-episode] commitment is never the thing that’s driving what we’re doing," Salke told Variety. "We’ll continue to make the show as long as we see global customers loving it and watching it to the point where – it is a business. Obviously, we need a large amount of people showing up. And there are a large amount of people, so there’s no debate about whether or not the show will continue."

Added Salke: "There’s well over 150 million viewers watching and engaging with the show. So I feel really good. I think we all do."

The series is in Middle-earth's second age, meaning thousands of years before Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin embark on their journey in Peter Jackson's live-action trilogy. Rings of Power hit Prime Video on September 1, 2022, and became the most-watched original Prime Video series in the streaming platform's history. The show was initially greenlit for three seasons, though if it continues to do well, we're sure to see many more.

The cast includes Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Dylan Smith as Largo Brandyfoot, Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot, Charlie Vickers as Sauron, and Daniel Weyman as The Stranger (who has since been revealed to be a certain wizard that we all know and love).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming now on Prime Video. For even more on the show, read our The Rings of Power season 2 review for our spoiler-free verdict of all eight episodes.