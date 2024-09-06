A surprise Netflix true-crime documentary beat out The Rings of Power as the week’s most-watched show

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was not the most watched show on TV this week.

The latest live-action Tolkien gig came in second place to Worst Ex Ever, a new Netflix true crime documentary show. Per Netflix, the logline is: "From chilling betrayals to murder plots, this true-crime docuseries dissects the dark side of love through eyewitness testimonies."

According to Variety, the series came in at around 633.3 million minutes watched, with The Rings of Power racking up 553.5 million minutes watched. Much like the Lord of the Rings spin-off, the true crime doc is airing weekly – rather than the full season being available to watch all at once. The first four episodes focus on spouses who have discovered that the person they married is not who they seem, with one woman finding herself in a murder plot following their divorce. Other details about the show, such as crew production, are murky at this time.

"We’re looking to bring people to the service and we’re hoping to get lots of signups again," Vernon Sanders, head of U.S. and global TV for Amazon and MGM Studios told Variety, explaining Amazon's $100-150 million investment in each season of The Rings of Power. Basically, they're determined to stay at the top spot (and there's no way we aren't getting a third or even fourth season.)

The Rings of Power season 2 is streaming now on Max. Worst Ex Ever season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Check out our guide to The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule and our The Rings of Power season 2 review.