The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim lands mixed reviews, but it's still higher rated than one of The Hobbit movies

New anime movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim has received mixed reviews from critics, but it's still rated higher than one of The Hobbit movies on Rotten Tomatoes.

The War of the Rohirrim currently sits at 62% on the site, while The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies scored 59%. The Desolation of Smaug is at 74%, with An Unexpected Journey at 64%. The three original Lord of the Rings movies all have scores in the nineties.

Our own The War of the Rohirrim review is just 2.5 stars, with our reviewer writing: "What could have been an exciting experiment in telling a new tale in a beloved universe in a very different way feels heavily compromised. Kenji Kamiyama and his fellow anime veterans have produced great work before, but this uninspired expansion of the most iconic screen take on Tolkien doesn't allow anyone to show off what they can do best."

The film is a prequel that tells the story of Helm Hammerhand , who was a King of Rohan – and the namesake of Helm's Deep, as seen in The Two Towers.

Elsewhere in Tolkien adaptations, The Rings of Power season 2 was recently named GamesRadar+'s best TV show of 2024. You can read our exclusive interview with the showrunners through the link for a deep dive on the second season and even a tease about The Rings of Power season 3.



The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim arrives in theaters on December 13, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies left of this year and beyond to fill out your watchlist.