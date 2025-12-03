The Chainsaw Man author's manga one-shot that broke my heart is getting a surprise live-action adaptation

Chainsaw Man author Tatsuki Fujimoto's acclaimed one-shot Look Back is getting the live-action treatment.

As revealed by both Fujimoto's editor Shihei Lin on Twitter and in the pages of Chainsaw Man's latest chapter in Shonen Jump, Look Back is being turned into a live-action film in 2026 by director Hirokazu Kore-eda. The filmmaker is perhaps best known to western audiences for 2013's Like Father, Like Son and 2018's Shoplifters.

Look Back, which was turned into an animated film and streamed on Prime Video last year, centres on the unlikely relationship between two fledgling teenage manga artists. While both Fujino and shy, reclusive Kyomoto dream of hitting it big, they soon grow distant, with their worlds turned upside down after a tragic event.

A pair of images from the movie have been released, which show the pair walking in the snow and working hard on their manga project.

"Look Back" live-action film is coming in 2026.Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

All told, it's been a fantastic 12 months for fans of Fujimoto's work. Alongside Look Back, audiences were treated to Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc in cinemas, as well as an adaptation of Fujimoto's pre-Chainsaw Man stories in animated anthology 17-26.

Anime as a whole is also in rude health, with this winter's new anime schedule including the likes of Fire Force, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 (fans of which should absolutely check out Look Back if they haven't already).

