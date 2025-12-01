Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a new spin-off movie in 2028

There's another Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off movie on the way, with studio Paramount promising an expansion to the Sonic "universe." Though we don't know what the story will be or which characters it will feature, we know it will arrive in winter 2028 (via Deadline).

Sonic The Hedgehog has become one of the most popular and successful movie and TV franchises based on a video game, and one of the biggest overall movie series of the last few years. The venerable video game icon has three films with gross box office receipts totaling $1.2 billion worldwide. There's also a spin-off streaming series starring Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba) under his belt which itself became the most streamed kids and family program ever on Paramount Plus within its first month of release, in terms of viewing hours.

As just about everyone knows, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz in the films) is the super-fast star of a video game series that dates back to 1991, most of which focus on the eponymous hero as he careens through elaborate environments at breakneck speed, all in pursuit of the villainous Doctor Eggman (Jim Carrey).

There are dozens of games in the Sega-produced series, which has grown to include a whole cast of Hedgehog allies, robotic villains, and other heroes, creatures, and even clones, just about any of whom could show up in a new spin-off movie. There are even other, deeper aspects of Sonic lore from comics, cartoons, and other previous adapted media.

The new untitled Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off is scheduled for release on December 22. Stay up to date on all of the upcoming video game movies for a guide to all the big adaptations you need to know about.