Sonic 3 is going to "the far reaches of space" and it's been confirmed in the most retro way imaginable
Reach for the stars
A new Sonic 3 Sega Genesis cartridge has been sent out to press and influencers – and it confirms both an outer space setting and the new trailer's release date.
The press pack for the working Genesis cartridge (brought to life by developer Brielle Garcia) includes a synopsis that teases what to expect from the Sonic threequel.
It reads: "With their abilities outmatched in every way, they seek out an alliance to fight Shadow and protect the planet. From Tokyo to London to the far reaches of space, it's an incredible adventure that takes it all to the next level."
THEYRE GOING TO SPACE CONFIRMED
For Sonic fans, the mention of outer space won't elicit the same confusion that washed over Fast and the Furious fans when it was revealed that the action franchise would be heading to the stars. Given its close parallels to Sonic Adventure 2, a final act set in space – or scenes set on the ARK colony in Shadow's flashbacks – was always going to be likely.
Those who have put the cartridge into a Sega Genesis (or Mega Drive, for those across the pond) have even been met with a few extra treats. There are a series of posters, plus a mini-game to play that shows Sonic being tailed by a motorcycle-riding Shadow. There's even a cheat code on the box which, when entered – as shown by Jackbotnik on Twitter – reveals a November 25 release date for Sonic 3's final trailer.
So fun fact about if you figure out the cheat code on the @SonicMovie Genesis Cartridge: Looks like we have an update on the trailer!
Sonic 3, starring Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, James Marsden, Krysten Ritter, Tika Sumpter, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey is hitting cinemas on December 20.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.