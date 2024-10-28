Win a Blu-ray of Interview With The Vampire

The TV take on Anne Rice’s 1976 gothic horror novel Interview with the Vampire won critical plaudits for its first season. Now, hot on the heels of a BBC Two broadcast, the second season is available to own.

Picking up where season one left off, it sees vampire Louis (Jacob Anderson) continuing to recount his history to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). After conspiring to kill Lestat and fleeing New Orleans, Louis and Claudia (Delainey Hayles) find themselves in post-war Europe. Their journey leads them to Paris, where they unearth forgotten secrets and encounter the vampire community Claudia had hoped to find. But will they find the home they seek, and are they truly free from Lestat’s grip?

Interview with the Vampire season two is available to buy on Blu-ray, DVD and digital now. Thanks to Acorn Media we have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.



PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS.

(Image credit: Acorn Media)