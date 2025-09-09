The Walking Dead boss says "there's nothing but possibility" for the franchise as he teases new spin-offs: "Robert Kirkman pitched the comic as 'the zombie movie that never ends', we want to keep doing that"

The Walking Dead may have concluded almost three years ago now, but the franchise's chief content officer Scott Gimple has no plans to shut the long-running horror down for good just yet.

In a new interview with GamesRadar+, the writer-producer recalled how Robert Kirkman, author of The Walking Dead graphic novels, originally pitched them as 'the zombie movie that never ends' back in the early 2000s – a concept that Gimple and the behind-the-scenes team are keen to continue exploring on the small screen.

"What if, at the end of every zombie movie, you were like, 'what happened next?!' We want to keep doing that. We want to keep telling the story," Gimple told us. "This is all one big story, all of these spin offs, and we want it to continue to evolve. We want to see our classic characters. We want new, big characters that people love. We want to tell stories in different ways. I think there's nothing but possibility when it comes to The Walking Dead."

Within The Walking Dead Television Universe, there have been numerous spin-offs that have spawned from the main show, including Fear the Walking Dead, World Beyond, Dead City, The Ones Who Live, and Daryl Dixon; the latter of which has just kicked off its third season and is already filming its fourth. The Manhattan-set Dead City, which follows Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), was renewed for a third season in July 2025.

There are rumors that Gimple and co are currently working on another series catching up with Seth Gilliam's Gabriel and Ross Marquand's Aaron, though that has not been confirmed.

Back in April 2025, Gimple confidently admitted to our sister publication SFX magazine that he believed The Walking Dead could stick around for at least another 15 years, so long as they keep centering spin-offs on "terrific characters".

"Because the stakes are so high, the choices these characters make define them and change them, one way or another," he explained. "That's the stuff of a great story. And the scariness, the action, the emotion, the discovery… That can go on and on."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon continues on September 14 on AMC and AMC Plus in the US. Don't miss an episode with our guide to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 release schedule. A UK premiere has yet to be officially announced, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.

