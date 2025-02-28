The Hunger Games director to follow up Stephen King adaptation with Netflix series based on "30 Days of Night meets The Last of Us" horror podcast

The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence is teaming up with Netflix to adapt Impact Winter, a post-apocalyptic horror podcast described as "30 Days of Night meets The Last of Us."

Created by Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim), the three-part Audible Original follows two sisters who finds themselves on the opposite sides on a conflict, after a comet hits Earth and blocks out the sun – levelling the playing field between humans and vampires. Check out the trailer below...

Impact Winter Official Trailer | Audible - YouTube Watch On

Since its launch in 2022, it's racked up almost 6 million subscribers and already has a fourth season – that's set to conclude the story – on the way. With a built-in fanbase and plenty of material to work with, it's hardly surprising it's being turned into a TV show.

No casting announcements have been made yet, but Deadline reports Lawrence and Beacham will executive produce alongside Cameron MacConomy, Rick Jacobs, Glenn Geller, Cliff Roberts, Bard Dorros, and Zack Hayden. Studios Skybound and Anonymous Content are also behind the project.

Released in 2007, 30 Days of Night, in which Josh Hartnett played an Alaska-based sheriff forced to battle bloodsuckers during his small town's month-long polar night, boasted a similar premise. The podcast's Last of Us leanings boils down to its wider scope and depiction of a ravaged British countryside.

Lawrence just recently wrapped production on his take on Stephen King's The Long Walk. Starring Saturday Night's Cooper Hoffman and Alien: Romulus's David Jonsson, it's set to follow a group of young men as they compete in an annual contest where they must walk a 2,370 mile highway without stopping, all while maintaining a certain speed, or else they'll get shot. The grand prize? Whatever you want for the rest of your life. Judy Greer and Mark Hamill also feature.

Elsewhere, he's developing sequels to two of his most popular works, I Am Legend and Constantine, as well as a BioShock movie.

