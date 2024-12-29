Squid Game creator says main character Gi-hun "will not be the man he was in season 2" once season 3 releases

Squid Game season 2 only released a few days ago, but I and many others have already finished, and its creator is teasing us with season 3 details, too.

Major spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 2.

I finished all seven episodes of Squid Game's latest season in just a few sittings and I was hooked the entire time. It may have started off slower than the previous season, but the action-packed finale kept my heart pounding the entire time I was watching. If you've got any unanswered questions, check out our explanation of the show's ending .

Main character Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) plans to stop the game from the inside and outside have all failed. He couldn't convince people to vote to stop them, his boat crews appear to have a traitorous captain, and his armed rebellion was put to a bloody end, with his best friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) killed right in front of him. So, where does he go from here?

In an interview with Variety , Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says: "As for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in season 2."

Who would be the same after going through all that? Gi-hun was clearly changed by the events of season 1, which is why he's trying so desperately to stop the games now. Will he turn viscous in season 3 and simply try to win again so he can get away with his life, or will he concoct another scheme to stop the games?

You may have noticed the mid-credit scene that played shortly after Jung-bae's death, and Hwang explains, "if you watch that clip, it’s going to give you a slight hint as to where season 3 might take you. I think that’s all I can say, for now." The clip shows that creepy robot from the Red Light Green Light game facing another robot, so it seems there's going to be some twist on the classic.

