Norman Reedus wraps filming on Daryl Dixon season 4, but it sounds more like a goodbye to his Walking Dead character
"I feel really blessed"
Norman Reedus has revealed he has now wrapped on Daryl Dixon season 4 – but it sounds more like a definitive goodbye to his Walking Dead character.
"Last filming day today for Daryl Dixon," Reedus wrote on Twitter. "It's been such a joy for me to play this guy with all of u for this long. I feel really blessed. Truly. Thank you all really from my heart."
While there has been no confirmation one way or another regarding whether The Walking Dead spin-off is Daryl Dixon's last appearance in the franchise, the tone of that message reads less like a 'see you later' and more like a true farewell.
Last filming day today for daryl dixon. It’s been such a joy for me to play this guy with all of u for this long. I feel really blessed. Truly. Thank you all really from my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aSyw51vhoPNovember 20, 2025
The first three seasons of Daryl Dixon charted the survivor's unlikely expedition to Europe, as well as his eventual reunion with Melissa McBride's Carol. The third season took the pair to Spain, with a fourth and final season announced back in July.
Don't expect to be waiting too long for Daryl's return in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 4, however – especially given the cliffhanger that rounded out the Iberian-set third season.
The Walking Dead boss Scott Gimple has revealed his mantra for fast turnarounds on seasons in an interview with GamesRadar+. He stated, "I think there are certain core elements of television that are oddly being left behind for, to me, no discernible reason."
Gimple continued, "The Walking Dead, just as a case study, was shot pretty much – up until COVID, that changed some things – May/June to October/November. Come Hell or high water, that's what we did, because we needed to have a regular output of shows for an audience to expect and to frame their life by."
So, same time again next year? Don't bet against it – but it might be Daryl Dixon's last ride. Bring tissues just in case.
Fellow spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City is currently filming its third season.
