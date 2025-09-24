New Stranger Things season 5 behind-the-scenes video teases a "satisfying" and "full throttle" conclusion to the hit Netflix series: "This is the biggest season we've ever had"

Stranger Things 5 | One Last Adventure | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

A new behind-the-scenes video for Stranger Things season 5 has arrived – and it looks like the final season of the epic Netflix sci-fi series is going to blow our minds.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, the cast and crew dish on the new season over a montage of moments from past seasons and behind-the-scenes clips – that sadly don't give us too much to go off of, though we do see Lucas and Max in Max's hospitall room while Vecna (or a Demogorgon? invades), Linda Hamilton storming through with troops at her side, and what looks like a new, tender moment between Eleven and Mike.

"This is the biggest season we've ever had," the Duffer brothers tell the camera. "In terms of action, in terms of story...Ultimately, what people want is they want to see these characters together one last time."

"It's more of an adventure and more of a mission, which I really like," Millie Bobby Brown says. "Everybody is really put into the thick of it. No one is sitting back on a Walkie Talkie. Everyone is full throttle going for it."

"We've come full circle. The fans will be truly satisfied with the ending," Caleb McLaughlin says, with Cara Bouno adding: "Every episode is bigger than the last."

Though we still don't know too much about the fifth and final season, we do know that there's been a time jump after season 4. Stranger Things season 5 episode 1 will pick up in the fall of 1987 as Hawkins is under military quarantine and Mike, Eleven, and co. prepare for their final battle against Vecna. There have been several fan theories swirling around the season, including a potential (but deadly) return for Eddie Munson, and the return of Eleven's lost sister Kali from season 3 – who is technically the only other being with Eleven's powers who could help stop Vecna.

Stranger Things season 5 arrives on Netflix on November 26, with four episodes in tow. The next installments follow on December 25 and December 31. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue.