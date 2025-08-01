Hostel series from original director Eli Roth is officially in development, with Oscar-nominated The Holdovers actor set to star

After over a year with no update, Eli Roth’s upcoming Hostel TV series is finally in development and has found a home.

The series is currently in development at NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock, as reported by Variety. Hostel creator Roth is set to write, direct, and executive produce the series, with original Hostel producers Chris Briggs and Mike Fleiss on board as executive producers.

As originally reported, The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti is set to appear in the series, although it is not clear at this point what kind of role he will play. However, the actor is known to be a fan of horror movies, so he could well be portraying the killer.

The Hostel franchise kicked off in 2005, following a group of Americans traveling through Europe when they are lured to a hostel in Slovakia, kidnapped, and sold to the highest bidder. The organization, known as the Elite Hunting Club, caters to people who are willing to pay to torture and murder the tourists. In 2007, Roth released the sequel, which follows the same premise but focuses on a group of female travellers.

In 2011, a third film was released straight to video; however, Roth was not involved with this project. The first two movies remain favourites in the genre, with Hostel standing at a respectable 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the second with 44%, which is not bad for a ‘00s horror film. The hostel movies came about during a time when horror fans were loving torture porn movies such as Saw.

Plot details for the Hostel series are being kept tightly under wraps. We are not sure how Hostel will filter through into a series format. However, we suspect that with the freedom that comes with the amount of time a show offers versus a movie format, we’ll finally get to know more about the Elite Hunting Club, and perhaps how it started.

The Hostel series does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.