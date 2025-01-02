Goosebumps: The Vanishing's David Schwimmer explains what actually gives him goosebumps

Disney Plus streaming anthology series Goosebumps: The Vanishing sits, like the books by R.L. Stine it's based on, largely within the horror genre with a side of comedy. The name itself is all about what frightens you, which is why we had to ask star David Schwimmer what, exactly, gives him goosebumps.

Rather than go for an easy answer about what scares the Friends star in various media, Schwimmer had something more unsettling in mind. "What gives me goosebumps in real life, not watching a movie or something," Schwimmer tells GamesRadar+, "is when you are looking for your car at night in an underground parking lot, and you suddenly have that moment of, 'I don't know where my car is, and I'm utterly alone in this parking lot,' and then suddenly, like, 'Oh, OK.'"

While it's an extremely specific sort of fear, it's not hard to imagine why exactly that might be chilling. Echoing noises, big empty spaces, cold concrete… Who knows what could be lurking around any given corner?

"I hope I'm not the only person who's experienced that," he adds. "But then you hear some sound, but you don't know where it came from, and then you're just like, 'Oh, OK; I hope I find my car.'"

Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the second season in the ongoing anthology series, is set to release all eight episodes on January 10 on Disney Plus and Hulu. Time will tell if it makes it to our list of the best shows on Disney Plus to watch right now.