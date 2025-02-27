Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast pays tribute to the late Michelle Trachtenberg: "Our Buffy family lost a little sister today"

The cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer has paid tribute to their former co-star Michelle Trachtenberg, who died yesterday (February 26) at the age of 39. Trachtenberg starred in the show between 2000 and 2003, playing Buffy's younger sister Dawn from season 5 to season 7.

"My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul," James Marsters, who played vampire Spike, wrote on Instagram. "Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her. My heart goes out to her family who are good people, and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."

"I’m so sorry your bright light died so young," Emma Caulfield, who played Anya, wrote on her Instagram story. "Our Buffy family lost a little sister today. Rest in peace lovely Mish Mish. You were loved."

"So very sad… horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family," Angel actor David Boreanaz posted to his story.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends," said Willow actor Alyson Hannigan.

Other actors also took to social media to pay their respects. Kim Cattrall, who starred alongside Trachtenberg in the 2005 movie Ice Princess, posted a photo of the two of them together with the caption, "Rest in peace, sweet Michelle."



Meanwhile, Chace Crawford, who starred alongside Trachtenberg in Gossip Girl, wrote, "Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you."