Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie is seemingly set in a wintry Raccoon City, and it's giving us Code Veronica vibes

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie is now filming in Prague – and new set photos suggest we're getting a snow-filled Raccoon City that's giving us more than a whiff of Code Veronica.

As revealed by Residence of Evil on Twitter, a handful of images have been snapped from behind-the-scenes in production. They include burned-out cars covered in snow, a police vehicle, and – intriguingly – a map that will be familiar to those who have slithered their way through the streets of the city centre in previous Resident Evil titles.

FIRST LOOK: Zach Cregger’s RESIDENT EVIL has transformed Prague into a snowy Raccoon City, filming large-scale action sequences with gunfire, explosions, and stunt driving. 🧟‍♂️🎥📺 RE Movie Details: https://t.co/RSwZ1e2Pzk📅 Release Date: Sept 18, 2026🔍 Source: The Prague… pic.twitter.com/FGBTRPq9hjNovember 4, 2025

What catches the eye most, though, is the snow. While Resident Evil typically doesn't go all-out with its frozen climates, it's dabbled in snowy set-pieces before.

Most notably, Code Veronica ups sticks to Antarctica for a large portion of its playtime, while Resident Evil: Village features plenty of snow in its Gothic setting.

But a snow-blasted Raccoon City offers up plenty of fresh opportunities for a series that has returned to the scene of the outbreak again and again. Besides, fans of The Thing, The Shining, and Overlord will know that sub-zero temperatures always makes for a good time – and will certainly send shivers down your spine.

Don't expect too many familiar faces to show up, however. In a previous interview with EW, Cregger – best known for horror hits Weapons and Barbarian – said, "It's an entirely original story. When you watch it, you'll be like, 'This is very Zach.' It's just [that] it takes place in the Resident Evil world. I don't think fans of the games are gonna be bummed."

Resident Evil, starring Austin Abrams, is set for release on September 18, 2026.

