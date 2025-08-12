When is Weapons on streaming? Speculation on the potential HBO Max release date

Barbarian director Zach Cregger's new horror movie, Weapons, has been scaring up some big numbers at the box office over the last few days. The spooky mystery thriller about a classroom of children who vanish one night and the chaos that ensues had a great weekend, pulling in $42.5 million in the US alone, and the positive word of mouth buzz around the film has only continued to grow over the last few days.

But when is Weapons coming to streaming? And where will you be able to see it? Scroll on down for some informed speculation over when we think Weapons will be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. You can also find out about Cregger's next movie, which is an adaptation of Resident Evil.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

If you're keen to see Weapons soon – and stay unspoiled – then the only way to see the film currently is in your local theater. Believe us, it's a great movie to see with an audience. Still, if you're waiting to watch it at home, then your first opportunity will be when it becomes available for digital rental or purchase.

Weapons is distributed by Warner Bros. The studio usually makes its titles available to rent and buy between three and six weeks after their theatrical release, depending somewhat on how the film performs at the box office. If you can wait a little longer, then they usually become available to stream on HBO Max a month or two after that.

As we noted above, Weapons is doing extremely well, both commercially and critically. With that in mind, we expect it will stay a cinema exclusive for a while longer yet. Still, you can probably expect it to hit the digital rental and Premium VOD markets towards the end of September – perhaps September 16 or September 23, 2025.

We then expect that Weapons will arrive on HBO Max somewhere in the second half of October, just in time for spooky season. Halloween this year lands on a Friday, so it's possible that Weapons could be held back until then, but we suspect the studio will opt for the middle of the month instead – potentially October 17 or October 24, 2025.

