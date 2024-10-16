Until Dawn gets 2025 release date, adding it to next year's killer horror lineup

We finally know when the Until Dawn movie will be hitting theaters and, well, we've not got too much longer to wait.

On October 15, Screen Gems confirmed that the new horror, which is based on the Sony PlayStation video game of the same name, will release on April 25, 2025. With that, it joins an already stacked line-up of genre flicks which are set for the next year, including sequels like M3GAN 2.0, Saw 11 and The Conjuring 4, as well as new outings like The Monkey and The Bride.

It won't be the only game-based horror coming out either, what with the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel landing sometime in October.

Inspired by the likes of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cabin in the Woods, and Evil Dead, Supermassive Games' interactive hit sees players assume control of eight young adults as they're terrorized by sinister forces during a weekend stay on Blackwood Mountain.

Each character can either die throughout the game's run or make it to the very end, depending on the player's choices and how well they perform certain QTEs. Their decisions can also affect how the story plays out, too. Saying more would be venturing into spoiler territory...

While the likes of Hayden Panettiere and Rami Malek gave their likenesses to the game, the new movie, which only wrapped filming in early October, stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Odessa A'zion, and Maia Mitchell. Peter Stormare is involved, too, which has led us to assume he'll be reprising his role as Dr. Hill.

Light's Out helmer David F. Sandberg directs, from a script written by Salem's Lot and Annabelle scribe Gary Dauberman.

Until Dawn releases on April 25, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies ever, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming video game movies to look forward to.