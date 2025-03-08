Train to Busan director is returning to the horror sub-genre with a new movie described as the culmination of his zombie universe
Yeon Sang-ho is bringing a new kind of terror with his next film, Gunche.
Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho is taking us on one more ride through the undead world with another zombie movie, Gunche.
Deadline confirmed that Gunche (that's "colony" in Korean) will star Jun Ji-hyun, Go Soo, Ji Chang-wook, and Koo Kyo-hwan, who are all confirmed to be among the cast. The film's plot, however, is being kept under wraps but is being promised as “the culmination of Yeon Sang-ho’s universe, spanning from Train to Busan to Peninsula.”
Yeon's fast-paced, overly bitey horror captured attention in 2016 when passengers on the titular ride had to fend off monsters craving brains on a train. After achieving a remarkable $98 million against an $8 million budget, it also transformed Ma Dong-seok into a global star, demonstrating that using taped-up magazines as boxing gloves proved an effective defense against contorting, chattering undead. The film was even prepared to be remade in an English-language version, with James Wan onboard as producer. However, as of 2022, the project has remained stalled at the station.
Yeong followed the Train to Busan with Peninsula, which depicted the widespread infection leading to global chaos. Although it didn’t receive as much critical acclaim as its predecessor, it did introduce audiences to a terrifying zombie rat king, so at least there's that. He also had his first English-speaking film on his agenda, titled 35th Street, rumored to be an action horror, but details about that have also dried up. Let's just be glad we're getting a new zombie flick, no matter what language it's in. Also, if you're feeling a bit peckish, why not check out the 25 best zombie movies that will leave you craving more here.
