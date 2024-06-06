Train to Busan director lines up his next horror movie – and it's going to be his first in the English language

Train to Busan's Yeon Sang-ho has lined up his next project, and it'll come as no surprise to genre fans that it's an action-packed horror. The movie, which is reportedly called 35th Street, is set to be the South Korean filmmaker's first English-language flick, following him striking a deal with TriStar Pictures.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but we do know Ryu Yong-jae, who has previously collaborated with Yeon on titles such as Parasyte: The Grey, is set to co-write the script.

According to Deadline, the film will be produced by Appian Way and WOW POINT.

Starring Squid Game's Gong Yoo, Train to Busan was released in 2016, and centered on Seok-woo, who gets more than he bargained for one day when he and his estranged daughter travel to see his wife one day. Having boarded the titular train at Seoul, the pair soon find themselves fighting for their lives en route after a zombie virus breaks out across the country.

The relatively low-budget movie earned hugely positive reviews, earning itself an impressive 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and pulling in a whopping $98.5 million at the global box office. Its success went on to spawn a sequel, Peninsula, and the animated prequel series Seoul Station.

"Sang-ho has a series of creative solutions to keep the momentum going, including several adrenaline spiking set-pieces that are destined to keep audiences on the edge of their seats and cheering," Bloody Disgusting's Joe Lipsett said of the movie upon its release.

"As with Romero's still-peerless original, Train to Busan infects its zombie DNA with a keen social and political awareness," wrote Irish Times' Tara Brady, while The Guardian's Mark Kermode added: "Moving nimbly from the confrontational animation of The King of Pigs and The Fake to the more mainstream live action of Train to Busan, Yeon retains a sharp graphic sensibility that pays snappy dividends."

Daily Telegraph's Rebecca Hawkes said: "Characters you can't help but care about? Check. A spot of amped-up social commentary? Double check. Lashings of bloody, bite-y mayhem? Triple check."

For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.