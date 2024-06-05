New horror movie The Watchers see M. Night Shyamalan follow through on a 20-year-old promise to Dakota Fanning

In Ishana Night Shyamalan's debut horror film, The Watchers (UK title The Watched), Dakota Fanning (The Equalizer 3, Ripley) plays protagonist Mina. Left stranded in an Irish forest with no power, she comes across a strange cabin where the inhabitants are observed each night by mysterious creatures. Based on the book by A.M. Shine, Shyamalan also wrote the screenplay for the movie.

It turns out that Fanning's role in The Watchers has fulfilled a childhood dream, as producer M. Night Shyamalan revealed when we sat down to talk to him about the film.

"I met her when she was a child," he recalls. "She came up to me at an event – I think she was probably 11, maybe even younger – and she was like 'Mr Shyamalan, I like your movies. I would love to be in one of your movies."

While Fanning hasn't featured in an M. Night Shyamalan film, the Knock at the Cabin director expresses that her starring in his daughter's film is a lovely full circle moment.

"To think about how the universe played out, and that she was in a movie, but my daughter's movie, is so beautiful."

Fanning adds that she was glad to get to work with both the elder and younger Shyamalans on The Watchers. "I had met Night once before when I was younger, but got to know him much better while making the film," she says. "I'm such a fan of his, and his films. I think there should be a whole genre that's Shyamalan!"

"It's such a creative family," the actor continues. "I think they've fostered Ishana's distinctive artistry. She had so much to bring to this project in adapting it and directing it."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Watchers opens in cinemas on 7 June. Dakota Fanning has also recently wrapped filming on another horror movie called Vicious, directed and written by Brian Bertino. It's currently scheduled for released in the US on 8 August 2025.

For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming horror movies on the way and our picks of the best horror movies of all time.