Smile 2 director says the movie's viral marketing strategy is "blurring the lines between reality and fiction" to help "build credibility" for the horror sequel

Eagerly anticipated horror sequel Smile 2 is nearly upon us, but the film has probably already caught your attention online thanks to some neat viral marketing. With the movie following the story of pop star Skye Riley, brilliantly played by Naomi Scott, the studio released music ahead of the film's release, whilst also creating social media accounts for the singer too.

But they didn't stop there, as creepy smiling actors have also been spotted hidden within crowds at events like baseball games, repeating the spooky tactics that were used for the 2022 original film.

For writer/director Parker Finn, who helms both installments in the series, this unique marketing strategy is crucial for the movies. As he tells GamesRadar+ in a recent interview, this was especially true for Smile 2 given that the lead character is supposed to be a huge celebrity. The filmmaker therefore wanted to help audiences build a relationship with Skye before going into the movie itself.

Finn explains: "Paramount has this wonderful marketing department, we are very collaborative together, we talk about things ahead of time. I love this blurring of the lines between reality and fiction, this meta nature of whether this pop star exists in our world, as it sort of feels like it does. That was really important to me to help build credibility so you go into the film feeling like you already know her."

First reactions to Smile 2 have universally been praising Scott's performance as Skye, who is arguably best known for her turn as Disney princess Jasmine in the 2019 live-action adaptation of Aladdin. In fact, it was partly that role that led to Scott's casting here, as Finn wanted to turn it on its head.

He concludes: "She's such a force of nature, she's incredibly talented, she bought this uncanny X factor, this gravitas where I believed her as this pop star but she's also so raw and vulnerable. Part of me too loved this idea of taking a Disney princess and putting her through Smile."

Smile 2 hits UK cinemas on October 17, before releasing in US theaters on October 18.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our picks of the best horror movies and the upcoming horror movies you should be watching out for.