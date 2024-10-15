Smile 2 repeats the original movie’s spooky marketing tactics by having random actors show up in public places

One of the year’s most exciting upcoming movies, Smile 2 , has entered the horror film marketing race by having actors show up in random places, which feels eerily similar to the first movie’s promotional tactic.

In a clip posted on Twitter by Discussing Film from a recent baseball game between the Dodgers and Mets, we can see a bunch of creepy smiling actors in bright yellow shirts pulling the same memorable facial expression we see from the smile monsters in the Paramount franchise. Watch the clip below.

Creepy smiling people have been spotted at today's Dodgers vs. Mets game for ‘SMILE 2’. pic.twitter.com/m58HZVUORtOctober 14, 2024

The smartest part about this whole thing is that there are no posters, branded merchandise, or title to indicate what film this is supposed to be promoting, but just by the eerie smiles, we know exactly what it is. "That's the best marketing," replied one Twitter user, whilst another said, "It really captures the eerie vibe of the movie."

However, fans were quick to point out that the same tactic was used to promote the first film. In 2022, Paramount had actors show up at sporting events, being news broadcasters and in busy areas wearing neon shirts and pulling the same creepy smile. The stunts caused people to talk about the movie and ultimately spiked moviegoers' interest in the new franchise.

But the sequel is not the first scary movie of the year to get experimental with its marketing. During the spring, horror remake The Strangers: Chapter 1 had actors dressed as the three Strangers showing up on Ring Doorbell cameras and in public places. And the Nicolas Cage starrer Longlegs went for the virtual approach and posted a string of ominous and mysterious videos and images before confirming what movie the videos were in fact promoting.

Directed by Parker Finn, Smile 2 follows a popstar about to embark on a new world tour when she suddenly begins to experience increasingly terrifying events all caused by strange smiling passersby. It is not clear at this point how the movie will connect to the original Smile besides the obvious shared villainous virus but we are sure all will be explained at the end. The sequel stars Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, and more.

Smile 2 releases in theaters on 18 October. For more thrills and chills, check out our selection of the best horror movies of all time and all of the upcoming horror movies on the way.