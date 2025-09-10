Pulp Fiction star John Travolta joins upcoming horror movie following a killer AI chauffeur bot

Pulp Fiction star John Travolta is heading back to the horror genre with Ed, an upcoming sci-fi horror thriller focused on AI gone bad.

Travolta, alongside Teen Wolf: The Movie star Crystal Reed, and Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks, have signed on to star in the upcoming AI-themed movie Ed, as reported by Deadline.

The movie, directed by Christopher J. Scott and written by David Kukoff, follows an escaped sentient AI chauffeur bot that "begins killing reckless drivers under the guise of public safety," according to Deadline. "Its grief-stricken creator must stop the carnage before the machine evolves into the embodiment of AI gone bad."

We don't know about you, but that has already put us off ever getting into a self-driving car. However, this is not a new theme for the horror genre, as the 1983 movie Christine depicted a killer car, and just this year, Bill Skarsgård and Anthony Hopkins' Locked showed a high-tech vehicle being used as a method of torture. But, it is not clear at this time whether the AI chauffeur in Ed will be presented as a car or a more typical-looking robot.

Despite Travolta dabbling in the thriller genre with The Fanatic and Blow Out, this is the first time that the star has returned to the horror genre since he starred in the 1976 adaptation of Stephen King's Carrie. Let's just hope that his character in Ed has more luck than his Carrie counterpart Billy Nolan did.

Ed is already in production at Pangaea Studios. In a statement, Pangaea's Steve Greenberg said, “We’re committed to bold storytelling that mixes big ideas with real emotion. Ed is exactly the kind of cinematic risk we’re excited to take.”

Ed does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.