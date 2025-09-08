One of this year's best horror sequels is heading to Netflix in less than 2 weeks

28 Years Later is coming to Netflix in the US in less than two weeks.

Netflix's official social media revealed that the horror sequel is hitting the streamer on September 20 (exactly three months after it was released in theaters), but only on the US version of the site for now – there's no word yet of when it'll be hitting Netflix in the UK just yet.

Set almost three decades after the outbreak of the Rage virus, 28 Years Later stars Alfie Williams as Spike, a 12-year-old boy raised in a remote island community whose life is changed forever after his father Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) takes him on an ill-advised trip to the zombie-infested mainland. Jodie Comer plays Spike's mother, Isla, while Ralph Fiennes is the mysterious Dr. Kelson.

A sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is on the way in January 2026. Candyman's Nia DaCosta takes over directorial duties from Danny Boyle, but Alex Garland is back as screenwriter, and Williams returns as Spike, alongside Jack O'Connell as cult leader Jimmy. Cillian Murphy, who starred in the franchise's first movie, 28 Days Later, back in 2002, is back as bike courier Jim.

"This film is the weird, deranged cousin to 28 Years Later, who you might be a bit ashamed of because they have weird, questionable interests," O'Connell said in a recent interview.

Another sequel is also in development, which would see Garland back again to pen the screenplay, but the final installment of the planned trilogy isn't confirmed yet.

28 Years Later arrives on Netflix US on September 20. For more on what to watch, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies streaming now.