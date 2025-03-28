One of the best horror films of the 2010s, with a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, is leaving Netflix in April

Hold on to your heads horror fans, because we have some bad news for you: Ari Aster's famously terrifying debut feature film Hereditary is leaving Netflix in the US in April. If you've somehow not seen the film – which sits proudly on our list of the best Netflix horror movies – yet, then now's the time to rectify that before it leaves the streamer until who knows when.

Hereditary follows the Grahams, a seemingly average family living in Utah. In the wake of a sudden and horrifying tragedy, however, they start to fall apart – a situation that only gets worse when a mysterious woman named Joan infiltrates their lives. To say anything else about the movie would be to risk major spoilers, so let's just say that an already pitch black film gets somehow even darker and weirder from there, leading to a genuinely unnerving final act.

Hereditary was a huge critical and word of mouth hit when it was released in 2018, one that instantly put its writer and director Ari Aster on the movie map. We referred to it as "genuinely unsettling" in our five star review at the time. Seven years later it's safe to say that it's easily stands as one of the very best horror movies of the 2010s. Aster followed it up in 2019 with folk horror hit Midsommar, which only cemented his reputation as a major directorial talent.

Hereditary is streaming on Netflix US until April 14. If you're looking for more movies, check out our picks of the best movies on Netflix, which covers a wide range of genres including fantasy and sci-fi. We also have a new weekly feature that picks out the 10 best new shows and movies across all the major streamers.