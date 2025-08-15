New fairy-filled horror movie with Black Mirror and Monkey Man stars looks like an outdoorsy take on The Innkeepers – and I couldn't be more in

Rabbit Trap - Official Trailer | Starring Dev Patel and Rosy McEwen | In Theaters September 12 - YouTube Watch On

Black Mirror and Monkey Man stars Rosy McEwen and Dev Patel battle evil fairies and a child with dark intentions in the creepy first trailer for new folk horror movie Rabbit Trap.

The promo opens with Patel's character Darcy schooling McEwen's Daphne on the rules of sound. "When you hear a sound, you become a sound," he argues, as a montage seems him recording bits and pieces across the Welsh countryside. Watch it above.

"With your eyes, you enter the world," McEwen says later. "With your ears, the world enters you." With that, the pair look to cross a boundary between the real world and the spirit world, and start experiencing all sorts of strange goings-on. At first glance, it reminds me a lot of Ti West's chiller The Innkeepers, in which Sara Paxton and Pat Healy's hotel employees use shotgun microphones to investigate whether their place of work is haunted.

Rabbit Trap looks so dread-inducing, in fact, that genre fans can't believe it's not being rolled out by A24, the distributor behind hair-raising flicks such as Hereditary and Talk to Me.

"I'm shocked this ISN'T A24; this looks totally up their alley! So it's about sound design and Faerie, huh?! Interesting! With sound design being a part of the plot, I bet it's gonna be good," said one viewer on YouTube.

"Looks like some A24 stuff," wrote another, while a third commented: "Damn, it seemed like a cool premise until it turned into a classic A24 movie, but like a classic A24 movie hooked me back in by the end."

Rabbit Trap marks the first foray into horror for the Oscar-nominated Patel, whose previous credits include Skins, The Green Knight, and Slumdog Millionaire. Not for McEwen, though, who appeared in Paramount Plus's Rosemary's Baby prequel Apartment 7A last year.

Rabbit Trap releases on September 12. While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way. Not a scary movie nut? Here's our picks of the most exciting upcoming movies instead.