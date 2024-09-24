Horror meets sci-fi in V/H/S/Beyond trailer as early reviews call it the "strongest collection of tales in V/H/S history"

V/H/S/BEYOND Official Trailer | Coming October 4 | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

A new trailer for horror anthology V/H/SBeyond is here – and the seventh installment of the V/H/S franchise gives the anthology movie a science fiction twist. Per the official synopsis, "Six bloodcurdling tapes unleash horror in a sci-fi-inspired hellscape, pushing the boundaries of fear and suspense."

"Everything that we thought we knew is called into question," a voice says as the trailer opens. "Maybe we're not alone. Maybe our company does not wish well."

The Fall of the House of Usher star Kate Siegel made her directorial debut with Stowaway, a short about a woman investigating strange lights above the Mojave desert, which her frequent collaborator and real-life partner Mike Flanagan wrote, while Barbarian star Justin Long co-directed and co-wrote Fur Babies with his brother Christian, which follows a group of animal right activists who discover some disturbing secrets in a taxidermist's basement.

The other four shorts in the anthology, Wrap, Stork, Dream Girl, and Live and Let Dive, were directed by Jay Cheel, Jordan Downey, Virat Pal, and Justin Martinez.

The movie recently premiered at Fantastic Fest, with Slash Flim writing that "while it may sound like a bold statement, this is very arguably the strongest overall collection of tales in V/H/S history."

The V/H/S franchise began in 2012 and over the last 12 years has featured contributions from directors like Ti West, Adam Wingard, and Scott Derrickson. The last installment before Beyond was V/H/S/85, released in 2023.

V/H/S Beyond arrives on Shudder on October 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies still to come in 2024.