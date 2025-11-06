Hideo Kojima, Fede Alvarez, and Bong Joon Ho are the latest names raving about Osgood Perkins' new movie Keeper: "He is the wizard of horror"

Keeper. Let's go back to when we didn't know any of this. In Theaters November 14 - YouTube Watch On

Longlegs and The Monkey director Osgood Perkins is back with another spine-chilling horror movie, and it's already being praised by some very impressive names.

The film is shrouded in mystery, but it stars She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany and Murder in a Small Town's Rossif Sutherland as a couple on an anniversary trip that turns terrifying.

A new trailer, however, shows off some very kind words from some giant creatives. "Keeper is an experience of pure terror," says Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez, while Insidious and Saw mastermind James Wan calls it "a terrifying descent into madness." Frankenstein and Pan's Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro, meanwhile, calls the film "horror origami that skillfully folds into itself."

Perkins himself also picks up some high praise. "Perkins blends new fear and surprise. He is the wizard of horror," says Death Stranding's Hideo Kojima. Terrifier director Damien Leone agrees that "Perkins is a formidable voice in horror," and Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon Ho says "Perkins has a natural talent for discomfort that transforms into fear." A similar trailer was released last month featuring del Toro, Wan, and Leone's praise.

"I think what's exciting about Oz's work, and why I'm so drawn to it, is that it never does the thing you're expecting. These three movies that have just come or, you know, coming out in such a short span of time are all so incredibly different," Maslany told GamesRadar+ earlier this year. "The size of them is different, the tone is different, the story is very different. But there are themes that recur in terms of, like, inherited trauma and the unknowability of death, and facing death in incomprehensible ways."

Keeper hits theaters this November 14. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies coming soon, as well as the best horror movies to watch now.