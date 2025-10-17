New movie from The Monkey's Oz Perkins called "skillful horror origami" and "a terrifying descent into madness" by genre faves Guillermo del Toro and James Wan

Keeper. If only you were dead. In theaters 11.14 - YouTube Watch On

A trippy new trailer for Osgood Perkins's horror movie Keeper is here – and if the abundance of creepy imagery we glimpse doesn't entice you, the endorsements from horror masters Guillermo del Toro and James Wan just might.

Evoking more Longlegs and Perkins' first scary flick The Blackcoat's Daughter than comedy-leaning splatterfest The Monkey, the film follows Liz (She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany) and Malcolm (Rossif Sutherland), who travel out to a remote cabin to celebrate their anniversary. When Malcolm gets called back to the city, Liz opts to enjoy the rest of the weekend – but the break soon turns into a nightmare when an unspeakable evil begins to reveal the property's dark secrets.

The promo, which you can watch above, doesn't really spell all that out. It does, however, promise bone-chilling vibes and a barnstormer of a performance from Maslany.

"Keeper is pure Perkins. Horror origami that skillfully folds into itself," Del Toro's verdict reads in the clip, while Wan calls the movie a "terrifying ghostly descent into madness."

Terrifier's Damien Leone gets in on the action, too, with a similar gushy quote that reads: "Perkins further establishes himself as a formidable voice in horror."

"I think what's exciting about Oz's work, and why I'm so drawn to it, is that it never does the thing you're expecting. These three movies that have just come or, you know, coming out in such a short span of time are all so incredibly different," Maslany previously told GamesRadar+, referencing Longlegs as well as The Monkey and Keeper, in which she both stars. "The size of them is different, the tone is different, the story is very different. But there are themes that recur in terms of, like, inherited trauma and the unknowability of death, and facing death in incomprehensible ways.

"Filming [Keeper] was fun. Even though it has this heavy, heavy tone, there's always a little mischief in [Oz's] movies."

Keeper releases in theaters on November 14.