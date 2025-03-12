Good Boy, a new scary movie told from a dog's POV, is being called "one of the best horror films of the year"

Good Boy, a new scary movie told entirely from a dog's POV, just premiered at South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas – and it's already being called "one of the best horror films of the year".

Too often in genre films, the pooch dies first, so writer-director Ben Leonberg took it upon himself to conjure up a story that flips that trope on its head. Co-penned by Alex Cannon, the flick centers on Indy, a cute-faced canine who faces off against a sinister, supernatural entity in order to save his human bestie Todd (Shane Jensen).

"I really enjoyed GOOD BOY, a charming twist on the haunted house movie with a soulful performance from the pup at its center," Austin Chronicle's Alejandra Martinez wrote of the movie on X.

"A genuine miracle of filmmaking with the utmost dedication to experimenting the craft. A terrifying yet adorable look at dogs' unconditional love. Exciting classic haunted house energy. Indy is a bonafide star & deserves all the pets! Creative sound design & stunts," tweeted No Assembly Required's Anthony Papetti.

"A labor of love (and patience) to craft an effective haunted house movie, as well as a tribute to man's best friend," said critic Jon Partridge. "A really creative take on a well trod genre, with a lead that stirs the emotions and invests you like no other."

"What could have easily been a cheap gimmick instead provides the foundation for one of the best horror films so far this year," adds Indiewire's Rafael Motamayor. "The title of Leonberg's debut is underselling just how much of a good boy its star really is. His fixated dark eyes and floppy ears convey a wide range of emotions that sell the horror at hand just as lucidly as they articulate the deep and unbreakable bond between Indy and Todd."

"Films like this remind us why we need fresh, bold storytelling and ambitious cinematography in horror," said Horror Movies Uncut writer Travis Brown in their equally effusive review.

"That Good Boy works to the extent that is does is a testament to the expert canine-handling skills of Leonberg and his wife, the film's producer Kari Fischer, who find ingenious ways to get such a convincingly terrified performance out of their dog that he would have been the instant frontrunner for a PATSY Award if only that recognition for animal performers still existed," gushed The Hollywood Reporter's Frank Scheck.

For now, it's unclear when wider audiences will be able to catch Good Boy, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. Given its reception, we can't see distributors swerving this one. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.