The latest trailer for new Blumhouse horror movie The Woman in the Yard has got genre fans already trying to predict its twist – and some of their theories sound pretty plausible.

Directed by genre fave Jaume Collet-Serra (Orphan, The Shallows), the film centers on a family haunted by a mysterious figure dressed in black, who's plonked herself on their front lawn and issued them a chilling warning: . While the first promo released was very cryptic, this one, which you can watch above, gives away some plot details, such as the death of the family's patriarch in a road accident and the fact that Danielle Deadwyler's character is on crutches and struggling with her mental health.

"I don't come unless I'm called," the woman says when Carry-On's Danielle Deadwyler's character threatens her. "Today's the day."

It also seems to suggest that the woman uses light to take her victims, which is a neat twist on supernatural horror tropes that tend to see ghoulies hide out in the shadows. "I like that she's out in the middle of the day. I find it scarier when ghosts/demons don't just wait until it's dark out, like even at noon you're screwed," one viewer wrote on YouTube. Watch it above.

While some were praising how the movie switches things up, though, others were trying to spoil the ending for themselves, with one fan suggesting: "I feel like the mother had an abusive husband so she unintentionally summoned some type of entity to kill him in a car crash. Now she's coming to collect her prize, the children to eat."

"The twist is probably that they are all already dead and she's come to collect their souls," claimed a second, while a third echoed: "Calling the twist... the mom and kids are dead and refuse to move on and this is death come to take them."

"Prediction: The woman is here to swap the living mother with the resurrected father, because in her survivor's guilt, and feeling like she's not close enough with her kids like they were with her husband, the mother at one point said aloud: 'He should've lived. He would know what to do if I wasn't here,'" wrote another. "She didn't mean it at the time, but her words were heard regardless, and now the ghost is here to make good on that wish."

The Woman in the Yard releases on March 28. Okwui Okpokwasili, Russell Hornsby, Peyton Jackson, and Estella Kahiha round out the cast. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way.