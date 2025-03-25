Billy the Puppet gives Saw fans some hope on the future of the horror franchise by updating his LinkedIn profile to "employed"

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel for horror fans as just one week after Saw 11 was seemingly cancelled, the franchise’s mascot Billy the Puppet has teased his return.

After it was reported that Saw 11 is no longer happening, many fans took to social media to joke about Jigsaw’s creepy puppet Billy now being out of a job, with one fan writing on Twitter, "SPOTTED: Billy the Puppet is officially filing for unemployment." However, the puppet has now responded with, "You thought," revealing that he is #Employed via his LinkedIn profile. Check out the post below.

Of course, this has sent Saw fans spinning, with many theorizing that Billy’s recent employment means that Saw 11 is indeed on the way. "Are you just responding to a meme or does this mean 11 is happening?" replied one fan, and another said, "False Alarm?" However, many fans are reeling over the puppet's hilarious LinkedIn profile, which states Billy is "a puppet that has been in the game for 20+ years. experience in civil engineering, game design, and life coaching."

That's not all as Billy also shared a statement via Lionsgate saying, "I’ve seen the rumors. They say it’s Game Over. You all should know me better than that. The game is never over." The statement came as The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that one of Lionsgate’s other upcoming horror movies. The Strangers: Chapter 2 has taken Saw 11’s original release slot on September 26.

Saw 11 was announced right after Saw 10 hit screens. However, although the tenth movie in the series ended on a cliffhanger, leaving horror fans eager for the next installment, work on Saw 11 has been pretty slow. The movie was originally set to hit screens during September 2024, one year after Saw X. However, the film was pushed back to September 2025 and has now been delayed indefinitely.

