8 years since his Oscar-winning drama, Daniel Day-Lewis ends his retirement with an intense first trailer for a new supernatural horror featuring Game of Thrones and Walking Dead stars

The first trailer for Anemone, Daniel Day-Lewis's first film in eight years, has arrived – and it's an eerie family reunion.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Jem Stoker (Sean Bean) leaves suburbia and sets out on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother Ray (Day-Lewis), who had been gone for some 20 years following a stint in the army. "I can't help you," Jem says to his brother. "Until you tell me what happened." The trailer then flashes back and forth between a creepy children's drawing, a dead sea creature, and gunfire, before Jem tells Ray that he's "going to hell."

The film is directed by Day-Lewis's son Ronan, with whom he also co-wrote the screenplay, in his feature debut. Per the official logline, the film "explores the complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons." Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green also star.

ANEMONE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters October 3 - YouTube Watch On

The film marks Day-Lewis's first movie since 2017's Phantom Thread, which was nominated for several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and took home the Oscar for Best Costume Design. Shortly after the film's release, his publicist released a statement that read, "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years."

Anemone is set to have its world premiere at the 2025 New York Film Festival in September, following a limited theatrical release on October 3, before expanding on October 10. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.