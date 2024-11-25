2024’s most underrated horror comedy is now a hit on Amazon as it tops their charts

Abigail, one of this year’s most underrated horror comedies, is finding a new audience following its streaming release on Prime Video in the US.

The vampire movie has taken the top spot on the platform’s top 10 most-watched films, overtaking Christmas season classics like The Holiday. It seems like Halloween is not over yet for those viewers looking for a bloody, funny ,and thrilling weekend watch.

Starring Scream 6 star Melissa Barrera, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire star Dan Stevens, MCU’s Kathryn Newton, and the late Euphoria star Angus Cloud, Abigail is a reimagining of the movie Dracula's Daughter.

The story follows a group of criminals who are hired to kidnap a 12-year-old dancer, who is the daughter of a powerful underworld figure. All they have to do is take care of her for one night in a secluded mansion.

As the band members start to disappear one by one, they realize this job is not as easy as it sounds.

Released last spring, the movie didn’t make a big splash at the box office, grossing $42.7 million on a $28 million production budget. Critics loved it, though, with the title landing a 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (from 222 reviews).

Now that it’s available to watch on Prime Video, it seems the film is finding a bigger audience.

Abigail is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the filmmaking duo responsible for another hit horror comedy, Ready or Not, which is coming back for a second round. Last October 13, it was confirmed that a sequel is in the works at production company Radio Silence, with Samara Weaving returning.

Abigail is available to watch on Prime Video in the US, and to rent or buy on Amazon in the UK. If you are looking for more thrills, check our list of best horror movies.