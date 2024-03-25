Amid cancelation reports, one of HBO's best shows has been delayed indefinitely

After rumors of the show’s complete cancelation circled online, HBO has announced that season 3 of its hit drama Euphoria has been delayed.

The television company that brought us Game of Thrones and The Last of Us told Variety , "HBO and (creator) Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities." However, despite HBO confirming that the scripts for season 3 are still currently being written, the show is being delayed until further notice.

The news comes after reports of the season being scrapped entirely made the rounds online, per World of Reel. This is not the first obstacle the third installment of the high school drama has faced. Production on the show was first delayed due to strikes, and then the tragic loss of star Angus Cloud who played Fez in the show.

Not only this, but the show’s star-studded cast including Dune 2 ’s Zendaya, Priscilla ’s Jacob Elordi, and Immaculate ’s Sydney Sweeney, have all been busy with other projects, making it even harder to coordinate schedules. The creators are encouraging the stars to keep pursuing other endeavors, but what will this mean for the show?

One concern that many fans have is the amount of time passing between seasons and the actors aging out of their roles. Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in 2019 and 2022 respectively, set with little time in between. The earliest that season 3 could hit the screen is 2025 at a push, which means the cast will be much older than their character counterparts. It seems if HBO wants to keep the story alive, they had better work fast.

Euphoria is available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Now in the UK.