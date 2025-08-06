Wednesday season 2 debuts to solid Rotten Tomatoes score, but it's only slightly up from season 1

Part 1 of season 2 has just arrived on the streamer

Wednesday season 2
Wednesday season 2 part 1 has finally arrived on Netflix, and it's off to a pretty strong start with critics.

The new season currently holds a solid 79% on Rotten Tomatoes from 22 reviews. This score is only slightly up from season 1, which sits at 73% from 105 reviews. As more reviews come in for season 2, that number is bound to change – but whether it goes up or down is anyone's guess.

Our own Wednesday season 2 part 1 review awards the show 3.5 stars, with our reviewer writing: "The second season of Tim Burton's hit Netflix show is off to a good start, with Wednesday returning to Nevermore to solve a compelling new mystery with impossibly high stakes. However, the series is weighed down by one too many less-than-interesting subplots and a slew of unnecessary characters."

Jenna Ortega returns as the titular sleuth in Wednesday season 2, with the rest of the returning cast including the likes of Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Hunter Doohan. Newcomers include Billie Piper and, in part 2, Lady Gaga – who is also releasing a new song for the occasion, according to Variety.

Plus, if you can't get enough of Wednesday, the good news is that season 3 has already been confirmed. That's not a surprise, considering Wednesday season 1 remains Netflix's most-watched English-language show three years after its 2022 release (it's the streamer's second biggest show overall, behind only the Korean-language thriller Squid Game).

Part 2 is arriving on September 3, which is, of course, a Wednesday. You can check out our Wednesday season 2 release schedule for more information, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.

